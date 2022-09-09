X-WILD Feat. Former RUNNING WILD Members – 1995 Album Monster Effect To Be Reissued On CD, Vinyl

X – Wild has announced the reissue of their second album Monster Effect.

After the success of their debut album, X - Wild entered the studio again in 1995 to record their second album called Monster Effect” It was again in Studio M which in the meantime had changed to Celle / Germany. The recordings were made with the same people involved like on the first record (Engineered and mixed by Jan Nemec) .After the release of Monster Effect, the band went on an European Tour as special guest of German band Grave Digger to promote the album.

Monster Effect will be reissued on October 14, 2022 as CD, limited Yellow Transparent 180g Vinyl (300 copies worldwide) and digital streaming and download format via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Preorder at rockworld24.com.

Tracklisting:

“Wild Knight”

“Souls Of Sin”

“Theater Of Blood”

“Heads Held High”

“Dr. Sardonicus”

“Sinners Are Winners”

“Monster Effect”

“Serpents Kiss”

“Sons Of Darkness”

“D.Y.T.W.A.C.”

“King Of Speed”

X - Wild:

Jens Becker (ex-Running Wild, currently in Grave Digger) - Bass

Axel Morgan (ex-Running Wild) - Guitars

Stefan Schwarzmann (ex-Running Wild, ex-U.D.O., ex-Accept) - Drums

Frank Knight – Vocals