X-WILD Feat. Former RUNNING WILD Members – Savageland Album To Be Reissued In July

X – Wild has announced the reissue of their third album, released in 1996, Savageland via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

The reissue will mark the first time the album will be available on double vinyl.

After the success of their first two albums, X - Wild entered the studio again to record their third album called Savageland. Recorded at Studio M, Celle / Germany. Mixed by Thomas Korge and Axel Morgan. Cover realization by Michael Schindler, Dragon Design.

Savageland will be reissued on July 14, 2023 as jewel case CD, Gatefold Double Silver Vinyl (LTD. 250), Gatefold Double Green Vinyl (LTD. 250), and digital streaming and download format. Preorder at roar.gr.

Tracklisting:

“Savageland (Intro)”

“Braveheart”

“Savageland”

“Born For War”

“Murder In Thy Name”

“Children Of The Underground”

“Dragonslair”

“Die Like A Man”

“Field Of Blackbirds”

“Clash Of The Titans”

“Hunting The Damned”

“Chaos Ends”

Savageland Line-up:

Jens Becker (ex-Running Wild, currently on Grave Digger) - Bass

Axel Morgan (ex-Running Wild) - Guitars

Frank Ullrich (ex-Grave Digger, Living Death) - Drums

Frank Knight - Vocals