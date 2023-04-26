XANDRIA Launch Official Singthrough Video For "My Curse Is My Redemption"

German symphonic metal band, Xandria, recently released their new studio album, The Wonders Still Awaiting. Today, the band share the official singthrough video for the single, “My Curse Is My Redemption”. Watch below:

Order The Wonders Still Awaiting here.

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

“My Curse Is My Redemption” lyric video:

“Two Worlds” video:

"The Wonders Still Awaiting" video:

"Ghosts" video:

"You Will Never Be Our God" video:

"Reborn" video:

Xandria are out on a European tour with symphonic metal greats, Delain. Compelling the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK, France and Germany in April and May, this package promises an unforgettable experience!





Xandria lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)