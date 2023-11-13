XANDRIA Release Official Music Video For "Your Stories I'll Remember"

German symphonic metal band, Xandria, have released a new video for fan favorite, “Your Stories I’ll Remember”. The track is taken from Xandria's latest and most successful album to date, The Wonders Still Awaiting, which peaked at #9 on the official German album charts.

Xandria returned with an impressive new lineup, enchanting their fans with new songs during this year’s ongoing European tour with labelmates, Delain. The two symphonic metal frontrunners will play three more shows in the Netherlands and Belgium from November 17-19. Xandria is also looking forward to their headline tour through the UK, Germany and Switzerland with Phantom Elite and Skarlett Riot, kicking off on November 25.

Watch the official video for “Your Stories I’ll Remember” below:

Order The Wonders Still Awaiting here.

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

“My Curse Is My Redemption (Summer 80's Remix)” video:

“My Curse Is My Redemption” lyric video:

“Two Worlds” video:

"The Wonders Still Awaiting" video:

"Ghosts" video:

"You Will Never Be Our God" video:

"Reborn" video:

Xandria lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)