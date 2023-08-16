XANDRIA Release Summer 80's Remix Of “My Curse Is My Redemption"; Visualizer Streaming

German symphonic metal band, Xandria, have released a new single - a summery 80’s style remix of hit single, “My Curse Is My Redemption”, featuring producer Canttias. The original track is taken from Xandria's latest and most successful album to date, The Wonders Still Awaiting, which peaked at #9 on the official German album charts.

The band came together to experiment with heavy 80’s influences to find that it compliments the poppy nuances of talented new vocalist Ambre Vourvahis’ multifaceted voice and creates one of the catchiest melodies. These nostalgic and playful vibes represent another musical color of Xandria’s rich palette, fascinating their fans with the highly addictive version released today alongside the retro visualizer.

Xandria returned with an impressive new lineup, enchanting their fans with new songs during this year’s spring European tour with labelmates Delain. Now Xandria looks forward to their North American tour with Kamelot, kicking off tomorrow, and next year's debut appearance at the Wacken Open Air festival.

Xandria on “My Curse Is My Redemption (Summer 80's Remix)”: "It’s summer, we just rewatched Stranger Things and some 80s movies, so all of this getting us in the mood for… hmmm… maybe doing an 80s retro version of one of our songs? Just for fun and for you fans to enjoy the summer mood with us! What about ‘My Curse Is My Redemption’? It already has that 80s pop vibe. Well, you’ll see how much more 80s pop it can REALLY get ;-) Enjoy this amazing and wonderfully nostalgic remix made by Canttias, an artist whose specialty is these magical 80s synth sounds, and the equally nostalgic video clip for it created by Ingo Spörl (Hard Media)!”

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

Xandria lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

