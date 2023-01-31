XANDRIA Release "Two Worlds" Single And Music Video

The wait will soon be over... Germany’s symphonic metal icons, Xandria, are back with their eagerly-awaited album, The Wonders Still Awaiting, out this Friday, February 3 via Napalm Records. After a break of six years, their first single, “Reborn”, instantly gained over a million YouTube views, while further releases such as album title track “The Wonders Still Awaiting“ or the beautiful single “Ghosts“ also impacted strongly with fans.

Right from the start, album opener “Two Worlds” takes you on a journey through epic, fantastical soundscapes, as well as imposing arrangements. Lyrically, the band expresses their personal feelings towards the future of humanity, wondering if humanity is on its way towards a dystopian world (especially with the constant environmental destruction) or if it is moving towards a fantastical utopian world? Ambre Vourvahis embraces her magnificent vocal diversity and uses its power to merge the contrasting worlds together in the new breathtaking music video.

Xandria about the new single “Two Worlds”: “We have - perhaps still - the choice between two worlds. A dystopian one if we continue on this way into reversing the progress of civilization and destroying the environment which we are living in. Or a utopian one where we can see the wonders that might be awaiting for mankind’s future. But the bridge between those worlds gets frailer with every second.

"Musically, this epic and bombastic 7 minute song takes you on a journey through the polarity of the two worlds, showing you the surprises, treasures, and diversity the new album The Wonders Still Awaiting will have in store. This song is almost a little movie on its own with the combination of metal mixed with huge film score orchestration, a 40-piece choir of the Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir.”

Watch the official music video for “Two Worlds”:

The Wonders Still Awaiting marks the first record presenting new vocalist Ambre Vourvahis, Robert Klawonn (guitars), Tim Schwarz (bass) and Dimitrios Gatsios (drums). Presenting 13 songs in total, Xandria's sound emerges harder, darker and more epic than ever before, but holds an intimate setting and range of emotions at the same time. Rich in different styles and genres, the massive album resembles that of a blockbuster movie score at each and every turn - sending its listener on an exciting journey to experience a world of sound never heard before in the universe of Xandria. This is further brought to life by a 40-piece classical choir, authentic Celtic instruments performed by renowned musicians, and delicate violin and cello contributions from Subway To Sally's Ally Storch. The new record is topped by the Bulgarian National Radio Children’s Choir, which marks the first collaboration of this kind in the band's history, while none other than Lukas Knöbl is responsible for the orchestrations on The Wonders Still Awaiting - known for working with Hollywood greats like Roland Emmerich, for example. Each song’s colossal soundscapes and cinematic nature create a story that rapidly unfolds in the listener's imagination.

Says the band about The Wonders Still Awaiting: ”The Wonders Still Awaiting is very diverse and includes many different influences. We had a lot of things - little musical dreams - in our minds and hearts that we wanted to realize, and along with what you already heard in the first two new songs this is just one of them. There will be quite some more surprises coming...”

The Wonders Still Awaiting will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 2CD Mediabook

- 2LP Gatefold Blue/Black Marbled

- Deluxe Box (incl. 2CD Mediabook, Heat-Change Xandria Mug, Flower Ball Box (2 pcs.) incl. 1€ donation to "Eden Reforestation Projects", Album Cover Patch (⌀10cm), excl. Golden "Meet & Greet" Ticket (strictly ltd. to 10 pcs.), excl. Autograph Card, packed to a high-quality wooden box)

- Digital Album

The Wonders Still Awaiting tracklisting:

"Two Worlds"

"Reborn"

"You Will Never Be Our God" (feat. Ralf Scheepers)

"The Wonders Still Awaiting"

"Ghosts"

"Your Stories I'll Remember"

"My Curse Is My Redemption"

"Illusion Is Their Name"

"Paradise"

"Mirror Of Time"

"Scars"

"The Maiden And The Child"

"Astèria"

"The Wonders Still Awaiting" video:

"Ghosts" video:

"You Will Never Be Our God" video:

"Reborn" video:

Lineup:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)