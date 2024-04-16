XANDRIA Release "Universal" Single And Music Video

Today, following the success of their top 10 German charts album, The Wonders Still Awaiting, symphonic metal band Xandria have unveiled a new single, “Universal”, accompanied by an official video. The track, mixed by acclaimed Danish producer Jacob Hansen, harmoniously combines symphonic choruses and captivating refrains with classic heavy metal guitar work.

After a highly accomplished tour alongside symphonic metal peers Delain in 2023, Xandria is set to join icon K.K. Downing's band, KK’s Priest, for two shows in Germany, while currently captivating North American audiences alongside dwarven metallers Wind Rose. Their steady dedication will also see them grace the stages of Wacken Open Air and other major European festivals later this year.

Xandria about “Universal”: "We have been overwhelmed by the amazing feedback for our album The Wonders Still Awaiting and are so grateful for our wonderful fans! All this positive energy inspired us to write new music quickly, and here is the first song of the new music waiting for you! We hope you enjoy it! Thank you so much for your support! In memory of Jina Mahsa Amini and for all the brave people everywhere else in the world who fight for human rights. Human rights are universal. But they are not respected everywhere, and where they are, they can be taken away again. That means that we all need to be constantly defending them, and we need to be standing together with all people in the world for that."

Find Xandria's tour schedule here.

Xandria are:

Ambre Vourvahis – Vocals

Marco Heubaum – Guitar

Robert Klawonn – Guitar

Tim Schwarz – Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios – Drums