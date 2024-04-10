XANDRIA To Release New Song “Universal” On April 16

Symphonic metallers Xandria will release a new single “Universal” on April 16.

Says the band, “Dear people, on April 16 our new single ‘Universal’ will be out, together with a breathtaking and ‘fiery’ video clip!

“It will be the first brand new song following the immense success of our last album The Wonders Still Awaiting. We are exceptionally proud of it and can't wait to present it to you! So mark your calendars and follow us on social media to not miss it!”

Xandria is currently supporting Napalm labelmates Wind Rose on the North American Warfront tour. The tour wraps up on May 4 in Los Angeles, CA.

