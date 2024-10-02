XANDRIA To Release Universal Tales EP In November; "No Time To Live Forever" Music Video Streaming

German symphonic metal icons, Xandria, are about to chart new paths with their epic upcoming nine-track EP, Universal Tales, out on November 22 via Napalm Records. This EP follows the success of their latest top 10 charting album (German charts), The Wonders Still Awaiting (2023), which introduced an impressive new line up featuring the fantastic Ambre Vourvahis, who stuns audiences with her vocal talent that blends elements of rock grit, operatic highs and even growls.

This fresh sounding masterpiece highlights Xandria's reinvention by elevating their trademarks to a new level, setting the bar for modern symphonic metal while presenting four brand new majestic songs that showcase the band's refined versatility and impressive intensity.

Today, Xandria unveils the new offering of the upcoming EP, “No Time To Live Forever”, together with a visually stunning official music video. Driving drums and fast-paced riffs underscore the dramatic lyrics of the apparent loss of reason in the world and the rise of chaos, while the five-piece aligns with their signature sound of impressive orchestral interludes and the majestic operatic highs of vocalist Ambre.

Xandria on the new single “No Time To Live Forever”: "You already know ‘Universal’ from our upcoming EP, and after receiving such overwhelmingly positive feedback from you, it is now time for ‘No Time To Live Forever’. If you loved the bombastic choirs and operatic vocals in ‘Universal’, you are in for a treat with this one… prepare for a ride."

Xandria redefine modern symphonic metal and return with refreshing intensity on Universal Tales.

Each of the songs highlight a different facet of Xandria’s musical range, alongside a new recording and beautifully re-arranged version of the title track from their recent album, The Wonders Still Awaiting. From bombastic film score atmospheres, choir-and-orchestra-driven anthems to real Celtic atmospheres and instruments like fiddle and whistles, the songs blend both classic and modern metal influences. Universal Tales offers a wealth of discoveries, while singer Ambre Vourhavis explores new heights and depths in her voice, making her even stronger than on the last album.

The former standalone single “Universal”, alongside an official music video, is a statement in support of a free, open, and diverse society, standing against authoritarianism and religious fundamentalism. It is dedicated to Jina Mahsa Amini and all those fighting for freedom. “Live The Tale” focuses on the apparent loss of reason in the world, showcasing that despite dark clouds, humankind could head in a positive direction as there is so much yet undiscovered and so much potential in mankind to live the tale of its imagination. On “200 Years”, Xandria fully embraces their Celtic roots like never before and explores the realms of the well-known book and TV series “Outlander”. Accented by renowned violinist Ally Storch (Subway To Sally), mesmerizing violin merges with resolute drums and with the blockbuster-like atmosphere, immediately transporting fans to distant realms, fighting for a free and fair world.

The Universal Tales EP concludes with orchestral versions of the four new tracks and will be released just before the band embarks on worldwide tours with genre peers Sirenia and Delain in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. While Marco Heubaum once again oversaw the recordings as the producer, Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Arch Enemy, Evergrey) handled the mixing and mastering.

Xandria on the new EP: "This EP is a big 'Thank you..' to all our fans who welcomed us back in such an amazing and heartwarming way last year. The energy and connection we felt during our live shows with you inspired us to quickly write new songs, and we couldn’t wait to share them with you. Each of the new songs shows a different side of us, so there’s a lot to discover on this EP – and we can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. We’ll see you all at our shows in Europe this November and in North America next March."

Universal Tales will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1CD Digipak + 2CD Mediabook (incl. 2CD Mediabook "The Wonders Still Awaiting") - (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- 1CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Universal Tales tracklisting:

"No Time To Live Forever"

"Universal"

"200 Years" (feat. Ally Storch)

"Live The Tale"

"The Wonders Still Awaiting" (Acoustic Film Score Version)

"No Time To Live Forever" (Orchestral Version)

"Universal" (Orchestral Version)

"200 Years" (Orchestral Version / feat. Ally Storch)

"Live The Tale" (Orchestral Version)



Xandria are:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz – Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios – Drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe / Nat Enemede - Editing)