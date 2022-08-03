XENTRIX Confirmed For MTV Headbangers Ball Europe 2022 With VIO-LENCE, WHIPLASH, ARTILLERY

England's Xentrix, who recently announced the upcoming release of their new album, Seven Words, will return to the road on the MTV Headbangers Ball Europe Tour 2022, alongside Vio-Lence, Whiplash, and Artillery.

Guitarist Kristian Havard comments “We’re very honoured to be included in this line up of legendary thrash bands and we can’t wait to get back to mainland Europe and play some shows especially after all the Covid cancellations. This tour is going to be the perfect way to end 2022 and hopefully say goodbye to all the restrictions of the past two years. The MTV Headbangers Ball tour will see Xentrix breaking new ground as we’ve never played in Denmark and Sweden. I recommend that people start to warm up those neck muscles now as these gigs are going to be brutal!”

Tour dates:

November

23 - Amersfoot, Netherlands - Fluor

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Alte Kaserne

December

1 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

Seven Words - due out November 4th via Listenable Records - is the 7th studio release from the UK thrash outfit, and is a crushing compendium of all that has made this band what it is today. New tracks such as “Reckless with a smile”, “Anything But The Truth”, “The Alter Of Nothing”, “Everybody Loves You When You're Dead”, and the title track “Seven Words” will take their rightful place next to the Xentrix classics.

Kristian Havard comments: “This LP is the culmination of the last two years of us experimenting and trying new ideas. It feels like a big step forward for the band, but without stepping away from our thrash metal past and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Recorded in the UK at Backstage studios in Derbyshire and Viscon studios in Lancashire, the album was mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Megadeth) and returning to create the cover artwork was Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Corpsegrinder, Alestorm)

Seven Words tracklisting:

"Behind The Walls Of Treachery"

"Seven Words"

"Spit Coin"

"The Alter of Nothing"

"Everybody Loves You When You’re Dead"

"Reckless With A Smile"

"Ghost Tape Number 10"

"My War"

"Kill And Protect"

"Anything But The Truth"

"Billion Dollar Babies" (CD Exclusive Bonus Track)

Xentrix 2022:

Jay Walsh - vocals/guitar

Kristian Havard - guitar

Chris Shires - bass

Dennis Gasser – drums