XENTRIX Sign New Multi Album Deal With Listenable Records

Listenable Records has announced the resigning UK thrash metal legends Xentrix for a new multi album deal.

Kristian Havard (Guitar) comments: “Xentrix are extremely excited to continue our relationship with Listenable records by signing with them once again. Listenable is a label that is run by people who are incredibly focused, knowledgeable and more importantly, massively passionate about metal music. And it’s these differences that made it a no brainer when it came time to for the band to choose a label for new music.”

Hailing from the North West of England, Xentrix was formed in 1985 by guitar player Chris Astley. After numerous changes to the lineup Xentrix signed to Roadrunner records and entered the studio to record their first album Shattered Existence with producer John Cuniberti (Vio-lence, Forbidden, Joe Satriani). Xentrix have been one of the leading lights of the British thrash metal movement. They had music videos which all had regular air time on MTV’s Headbangers Ball.

Gaining global notoriety, Xentrix had many high energy performances with audiences of thousands.

Mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap, Xentrix’s comeback album Bury The Pain was released in 2019 on Listenable records, with production from Andy Sneap and Mastering by Russ Russell. This new recording showed the band sounding heavier than ever, while still retaining their signature sound.

Latest and 7th studio album Seven Words released in late 2022 remains a crushing compendium of all that has made this band what it is today.

Lineup:

Jay Walsh - Vocals/Guitar

Kristian Havard - Guitar

Chris Shires - Bass

Dennis Gasser – Drums