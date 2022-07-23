XENTRIX To Release New Seven Words Album In November; Details Revealed

Hailing from the North West of England, Xentrix was formed in 1985 by guitar player Chris Astley. After numerous changes to the line up Xentrix signed to Roadrunner Records and entered the studio to record their first album Shattered Existence with producer John Cuniberti (Vio-lence, Forbidden, Joe Satriani).

Xentrix were one of the leading lights of the British thrash metal movement. They had music videos which all had regular air time on MTV’s Headbangers Ball. Gaining global notoriety, Xentrix had many high energy performances with audiences of thousands.

Xentrix released their comeback album Bury The Pain in 2019 with production from Andy Sneap and Mastering by Russ Russell, this new recording showed the band sounding heavier than ever, while still retaining their signature sound.

Seven Words - due out November 4th via Listenable Records - is the 7th studio release from UK Thrash outfit Xentrix and is a crushing compendium of all that has made this band what it is today. New tracks such as “Reckless with a smile”, “Anything But The Truth”, “The Alter Of Nothing”, “Everybody Loves You When You're Dead”, and the title track “Seven Words” will take their rightful place next to the Xentrix classics.

Xentrix’s guitarist Kristian Havard Comments: “This LP is the culmination of the last 2 years of us experimenting and trying new ideas. It feels like a big step forward for the band, but without stepping away from our Thrash Metal past and I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Recorded in the UK at Backstage studios in Derbyshire and Viscon studios in Lancashire, the album was mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Megadeth) and returning to create the cover artwork was Dan Goldsworthy (Accept, Corpsegrinder, Alestorm)

Seven Words tracklisting:



"Behind The Walls Of Treachery"

"Seven Words"

"Spit Coin"

"The Alter of Nothing"

"Everybody Loves You When You’re Dead"

"Reckless With A Smile"

"Ghost Tape Number 10"

"My War"

"Kill And Protect"

"Anything But The Truth"

"Billion Dollar Babies" (CD Exclusive Bonus Track)

Xentrix 2022:

Jay Walsh - vocals/guitar

Kristian Havard - guitar

Chris Shires - bass

Dennis Gasser – drums