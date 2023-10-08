XOTH - Seattle Tech-Death Maestros Drop New Single “Sporecraft Zero”

Seattle technical death metal maestros Xoth announce that its new single “Sporecraft Zero” has ascended to the stars. Taken from its upcoming third album Exogalatic, due out Novrmber 3 via Dawnbreed Records, the single is also available on all major digital streaming providers.

The band comments: “The spell of the simulation is waning and in need of a reset. The sentinels of the simulacrum descend upon Earth. The huge obsidian monoliths appear, imposing awe and terror upon the masses, unleashing their psychedelic swarm of cosmic fungus upon mankind while inducing mass hallucinations and rapid reconfiguration of DNA. What’s left is barely recognizable as human.”

In partnership with Dawnbreed Records, their third triumph Exogalactic is an ambitious leap forward. It’s as if they've excavated musical relics from Earth's core and melded them with sounds from the far reaches of the universe. Each song is an event horizon, stirring subgenres into a timewarp of past and future sonic chaos.

Amidst the vortex of sound, the mixing sorcery of Joe Cincotta at Full Force Studio (Obituary, Suffocation) collides with the enigmatic mastering finesse of Julian Silva (Panopticon, Intronaut) to manifest an auditory odyssey. The artwork by Shindy Reehal sets the tone for the voyage. Xoth is not just music; its a journey across the celestial landscape led by interstellar luminaries.

Tracklisting:

"Reptilian Bloodsport"

"Manuscripts Of Madness"

"Sporecraft Zero"

"The Parasitic Orchestra"

"Saga Of The Blade"

"Reflective Nemesis"

"Battlesphere"

"Map To The Stars, Monument To The Ancients"

Catch Xoth live at the following shows:

October

14 - Tukwila, WA - Lucky Liquor

28 - Portland, OR - Twilight Bar And Grill

January

20 - Vancouver, BC - The Wise Hall