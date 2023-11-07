Y&T Announce 50th Anniversary 2024 Euro/UK Tour Dates
November 7, 2023, an hour ago
Veteran rockers, Y&T, have announced dates for their 50th Anniversary 2024 Euro/UK tour, running from October 5 in Würzburg, Germany, through November 2 in Nottingham, UK. Confirmed dates are listed below.
October
5 - Keep It True Rising Festival 2024 - Würzburg, Germany
11 - Podium Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands
12 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands
13 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands
15 - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, Netherlands
18 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France
19 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium
22 - The Brook - Southampton, United Kingdom
23 - Tramshed - Cardiff, United Kingdom
25 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom
26 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom
30 - St Luke's - Glasgow, United Kingdom
November
1 - Northumbria Students Union - Newcastle, United Kingdom
2 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom
For tickets and to view Y&T's complete live itinerary, head to the band's official website, here.