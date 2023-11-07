Y&T Announce 50th Anniversary 2024 Euro/UK Tour Dates

Veteran rockers, Y&T, have announced dates for their 50th Anniversary 2024 Euro/UK tour, running from October 5 in Würzburg, Germany, through November 2 in Nottingham, UK. Confirmed dates are listed below.

October

5 - Keep It True Rising Festival 2024 - Würzburg, Germany

11 - Podium Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

12 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

13 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands

15 - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, Netherlands

18 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

19 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

22 - The Brook - Southampton, United Kingdom

23 - Tramshed - Cardiff, United Kingdom

25 - O2 Academy Islington - London, United Kingdom

26 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

27 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom

30 - St Luke's - Glasgow, United Kingdom

November

1 - Northumbria Students Union - Newcastle, United Kingdom

2 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

For tickets and to view Y&T's complete live itinerary, head to the band's official website, here.