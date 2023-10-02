Y&T Announce New March '24 Dates In California

October 2, 2023, 28 minutes ago

news hard rock y&t

Y&T Announce New March '24 Dates In California

Veteran rockers, Y&T, have updated their tour itinerary with two new shows in California in March 2024. Tickets on sale now. Find the band's current tour dates below.

Upcoming Y&T dates:

November
17 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
18 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Sold Out)

January
5 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre Center for the Arts
6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
20 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Città
21 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Città

March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024
29 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theater
30 - Redwood City, CA - Fox Theater

For tickets and further details, head to Y&T's official website, here.



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews