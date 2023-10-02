Y&T Announce New March '24 Dates In California
October 2, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Veteran rockers, Y&T, have updated their tour itinerary with two new shows in California in March 2024. Tickets on sale now. Find the band's current tour dates below.
Upcoming Y&T dates:
November
17 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre
18 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre (Sold Out)
January
5 - Tracy, CA - Grand Theatre Center for the Arts
6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
20 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Città
21 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Città
March
2-7 - Miami, FL - Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2024
29 - Fresno, CA - Warnors Theater
30 - Redwood City, CA - Fox Theater
For tickets and further details, head to Y&T's official website, here.