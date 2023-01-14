Y&T - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Tracy, CA Show Streaming

On January 6th, Y&T performed at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, CA. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hard Times"

"Straight Thru the Heart"

"Lipstick and Leather"

"Don't Stop Running"

"Shine On"

"Mean Streak"

"Midnight in Tokyo"

"Lonely Side of Town"

"Summertime Girls"

"Surrender"

"Blind Patriot"

"Winds of Change"

"Barroom Boogie"

"Contagious"

"Dirty Girl"

"Hurricane"

"Rescue Me"

"Black Tiger"

Encore:

"Open Fire"

"Hell or High Water"

"Forever"

Y&T recently added three dates in California to the band's 2023 tour itinerary. The new dates are:

July

21 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon

22 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

23 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon

For tickets, and the most up-to-date concert info, head here.