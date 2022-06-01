Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Begins Last Phase Of Radiation Treatment For Prostate Cancer

Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The band have issued the following update:

"After an unfortunate delay from the treatment center, Dave finally began the last phase of his radiation treatment for prostate cancer just this morning (June 1). He's feeling well and is looking forward to returning to the stage next month."

Meanwhile, the band has added an August 6 show at Golden State Theatre in Monterey, California to their upcoming itinerary. Tickets for the show go on sale June 3 at 10 AM.

Upcoming Y&T live dates:

July

15 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre

16 - Modesto, CA - State Theatre of Modesto

August

6 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

For more dates and tickets, head here.