Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI On Treatment For Prostate Cancer - "It’s Been A Strange Seven Months"

Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Earlier today, he checked in with the following update:

"Thought I’d chime in for a rare post on social media, this 4th of July, about what has been happening. First, I decided to just have a little fun with a fake Before and After for ya. The Before is when I was dreading the next PSA test at the end of December, having a premonition what was to come, using a camera filter for the fun of it. The After shot was the 3rd of July, with 5 more (1 week) radiation treatments to go this week. I thought it only appropriate to take it in the bathroom, which has been my favorite location of late."

"It’s been a strange 7 months with 4 blood tests, 2 hour-long MRIs, 2 CAT scans, a PET scan, a hospital procedure with radioactive seeds implanted, an office SpaceOAR Gel procedure, and 28 radiation treatments with an awesome futuristic machine. Started out super stressful waiting for all the results to come in from each test, then reconciled with it all and was ready to just get it done.

Even with all the above, it was by no means anything I should ever be whining about in comparison to those who are going through life threatening cancer treatments with chemo. I have massive respect and admiration for those dealing with that. I had it easy in comparison.

Yes, there have been side effects, which are expected to last for 4 months, disrupting my daily life, but I’m doing well and happy to be finally finishing what I expect/hope will have rid me of prostate cancer.

That’s all the stuff worth typing at the moment. Hope you all are enjoying your summer and as I get back to normal mode soon, this will all hopefully be a onetime affair with this cancer…and life goes on.

Cheers,

-Dave"

Catch Y&T live at the following shows:

July

15 - Uptown Theatre Napa - Napa, CA

16 - State Theatre of Modesto - Modesto, CA - SOLD OUT

August

6 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

September

21 - Sala Mon Live - Madrid, Spain

22 - Teatro Juan Bravo - Segovia, Spain

24 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

27 - Hirsch - Nurnberg, Germany

29 - Musiktheater Rex - Bensheim, Germany

30 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

October

1 - Blues Garage - Hannover, Germany

4 - John Dee Live Club & Pub - Oslo, Norway

6 - Slaktkyrkan - Johanneshov, Sweden

7 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

8 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden

12 - Downtown Bluesclub - Hamburg, Germany

13 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands

14 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

15 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

16 - Podium Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

18 - Musiktheater Piano - Dortmund, Germany

21 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

22 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

25 - The Waterfront - Norwich, United Kingdom

26 - The Brook - Southampton, United Kingdom

28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, United Kingdom

29 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

30 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, United Kingdom

November

1 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, United Kingdom

3 - The Garage - Glasgow, United Kingdom

4 - Newcastle University Students' Union - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

5 - Rock City - Nottingham, United Kingdom

6 - Tramshed - Cardiff, United Kingdom



