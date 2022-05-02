Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Undergoes First Radiation Treatment For Prostate Cancer; 2022 European / UK Tour Schedule Updated

Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Due to his impending treatment schedule, shows in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Hollywood, and San Juan Capistrano had to be cancelled.

The band has issued the following update:

"Dave had his first radiation therapy treatment and so far, so good. Now he begins the next round of treatments. He's very much looking forward to putting this all behind him and returning to the stage."

New shows have been added to the band's tour schedule, with shows confirmed for Napa, California at Uptown Theatre on Friday, July 15th and Modesto, California at State Theatre of Modesto on Saturday, July 16th.

In addition, Y&T's European / UK tour schedule has been updated. It is now as follows:

September

21 - Sala MON Live - Madrid, Spain

22 - Teatro Juan Bravo - Segovia, Spain

24 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain

27 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany

29 - Musiktheater REX - Bensheim, Germany

30 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany

October

1 - Blues Garage - Hannover, Germany

4 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway

6 - Slaktkyrkan - Johanneshov, Sweden

7 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

8 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden

12 - JUKS - Schenefeld, Germany

13 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands

14 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

15 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

16 - Podium Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands

18 - Musiktheater Piano - Dortmund, Germany

21 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France

22 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium

25 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK

26 - The Brook - Southampton, UK

28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK

29 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK

30 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK

November

1 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, UK

3 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK

4 - Newcastle University Students' Union - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

5 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

6 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK