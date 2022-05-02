Y&T Frontman DAVE MENIKETTI Undergoes First Radiation Treatment For Prostate Cancer; 2022 European / UK Tour Schedule Updated
May 2, 2022, 26 minutes ago
Y&T frontman, Dave Meniketti, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Due to his impending treatment schedule, shows in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Hollywood, and San Juan Capistrano had to be cancelled.
The band has issued the following update:
"Dave had his first radiation therapy treatment and so far, so good. Now he begins the next round of treatments. He's very much looking forward to putting this all behind him and returning to the stage."
New shows have been added to the band's tour schedule, with shows confirmed for Napa, California at Uptown Theatre on Friday, July 15th and Modesto, California at State Theatre of Modesto on Saturday, July 16th.
In addition, Y&T's European / UK tour schedule has been updated. It is now as follows:
September
21 - Sala MON Live - Madrid, Spain
22 - Teatro Juan Bravo - Segovia, Spain
24 - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain
27 - Hirsch - Nürnberg, Germany
29 - Musiktheater REX - Bensheim, Germany
30 - Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, Germany
October
1 - Blues Garage - Hannover, Germany
4 - John Dee - Oslo, Norway
6 - Slaktkyrkan - Johanneshov, Sweden
7 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
8 - Kulturbolaget - Malmö, Sweden
12 - JUKS - Schenefeld, Germany
13 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands
14 - Gebr. De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands
15 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands
16 - Podium Victorie - Alkmaar, Netherlands
18 - Musiktheater Piano - Dortmund, Germany
21 - Le Forum - Vaureal, France
22 - De Kreun - Kortrijk, Belgium
25 - The Waterfront - Norwich, UK
26 - The Brook - Southampton, UK
28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
29 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, UK
30 - Picturedrome - Holmfirth, UK
November
1 - Yardbirds Rock Club - Grimsby, UK
3 - The Garage - Glasgow, UK
4 - Newcastle University Students' Union - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
5 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
6 - Tramshed - Cardiff, UK