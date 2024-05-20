Y&T Frontman / Founder DAVE MENIKETTI Auctioning Personal Collection Of Gear And Memorabilia

Veteran rockers, Y&T, have checked in with the following update:

"As we have previously shared, Dave Meniketti is downsizing his personal collection of gear and memorabilia (no, he's not retiring, just downsizing for a move). He's already auctioned some unique pieces this year, where some happy bidders have snapped up choice items.

Dave has just added some new items to the next auction—including gear, his original Les Paul neck, vintage tees & posters, Y&T vinyl, rare lyric sheets, and more—two pages of items! Check the current items now up and start your bidding!

From gear to iconic stage clothes and lots of other mementos, there already have already been treasures found and there are more to come. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to MusiCares. Be sure to check back often as new items will be added soon after each auction round ends.

Again, this is a short auction, ends this Thursday. Place your bids here."

Late bassist Phil Kennemore's Jacket

Meniketti: "This is one of a few items that I inherited from Phil, and in some ways it's been one of my most treasured, as I would see this every day in my studio, hanging on the wall. But with my move now right on top of us, it's severe clean up time. For the Phil fan out there, this is one piece of clothing that he wore all the time. A special piece to let go of."

Y&T's live schedule is as follows:

July

19 - Ventura, California - Ventura Music Hall

20 - San Juan Capistrano, California - Coach House Concert Hall

August

9 - Berkeley, California - Cornerstone Berkeley (Tickets)

30 - Oroville, California - Feather Falls Casino (Free show)

The band add: "For the most up-to-date concert info, visit the Y&T Shows webpage. Please don't rely on other sites, as they are not always current."