Y&T - Live Dates In Nevada And Arizona Added To US Tour Schedule

Veteran rockers Y&T have added three shows for January 2022 to their US tour schedule. It is now as follows:

August

14 - Quarry Park - Rocklin, CA

September

17 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA

18 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA

November

19 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

20 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA

January

14 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

15 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

February

9 - Monster Of Rock Cruise 2022 - Miami, FL

April

1 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

2 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

For details and ticket information go to YandTRocks.com.

Chris Akin spoke with Y&T bassist Aaron Leigh for Aftershocks TV, and we addressed why there hasn't been any new music released from Y&T since 2010's Facemelter.

Check out this preview video, and get the full episode beginning on August 30 at aftershockstv.com.