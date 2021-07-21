Y&T - Live Dates In Nevada And Arizona Added To US Tour Schedule
July 21, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Veteran rockers Y&T have added three shows for January 2022 to their US tour schedule. It is now as follows:
August
14 - Quarry Park - Rocklin, CA
September
17 - Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music - Berkeley, CA
18 - Golden State Theatre - Monterey, CA
November
19 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA
20 - Mystic Theatre - Petaluma, CA
January
14 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
15 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
16 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ
February
9 - Monster Of Rock Cruise 2022 - Miami, FL
April
1 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
2 - Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA
For details and ticket information go to YandTRocks.com.
Chris Akin spoke with Y&T bassist Aaron Leigh for Aftershocks TV, and we addressed why there hasn't been any new music released from Y&T since 2010's Facemelter.
Check out this preview video, and get the full episode beginning on August 30 at aftershockstv.com.