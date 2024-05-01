Y&T Schedule New California Dates In August, Including Free Show In Oroville

Veteran rockers, Y&T, have checked in with the following update:

"Thanks to everyone who has turned up to the shows in full force so far to show your love for Y&T in this 50th anniversary year! Read on for news and more."

Y&T have just added the following live dates:

August

9 - Berkeley, California - Cornerstone Berkeley (Tickets)

30 - Oroville, California - Feather Falls Casino (Free show)



Celebrate Y&T's 50-year anniversary at these next shows:

May

5 - Columbia, Maryland - M3 Rock Festival

July

19 - Ventura, California - Ventura Music Hall

20 - San Juan Capistrano, California - Coach House Concert Hall

The band add: "For the most up-to-date concert info, visit the Y&T Shows webpage. Please don't rely on other sites, as they are not always current."