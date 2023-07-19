YE BANISHED PRIVATEERS Celebrate 15th Anniversary With New Standalone Single "Mates Together"; Lyric Video

Sink me! The notorious pirates Ye Banished Privateers offer a precious surprise from their treasury in the form of the brand new, catchy standalone single, “Mates Together”. Fighting side by side and ruling over the seven seas, the Swedish sea-pillagers celebrate an incredible blood bond of 15 years. Rowing through rough seas and salty winds, the track is accompanied by a swashbuckling lyric video and invites fellows to raise their horns to the imaginary journey.

Hauling towards their 15 Years A Privateer summer tour, Ye Banished Privateers pull their buccaneers on deck to celebrate their singalong hymns and unmistakably folksy tunes. With furious sets at festivals like Wacken Open Air, they offer honest and energetic folk tunes and foul ramblings to secure their unique position in the genre. These Swedish marauders of the sea take you through the ups and downs of the pirate life.

Ye Banished Privateers on “Mates Together”: “It has been 15 years since our band was founded after a drunken night at a pirate themed floating bar in the middle of our hometown, Umeå. The past decade and a half has been one hell of a ride. To commemorate this anniversary, we wanted to write a song not just for us, but for the pirate community as a whole, and for all of our fans and who have supported us throughout this journey.

Without you, Ye Banished Privateers simply would not exist. But thanks to your loyal support, our crew of musicians rolls over 20 pirates deep, and our ship sails across Europe all around the year. ‘Mates Together’ is a song about how life sometimes hits you hard in the back of your head, but if you roll with the punches and sail with the wind, you can discover treasures of undying friendship and bonds that can withstand the hardest storms.”

Ye Banished Privateers is catapulting you back to the early 18th century. Inspired by traditional Irish and Scandinavian folk music, the Privateers have lived and acted out the stories of the rough sailor’s life at sea since their founding in 2008. With 20 crew members and records like A Pirate Stole My Christmas (2021) and Hostis Humani Generis (2020), the blood bounded unit plunders and dances to their catchy hymns around the world in the most authentic way. Captivating songs like “You and Me and the Devil Makes Three” and “Gangplank” have racked up over 10 million streams and invite ye to unforgettable singalong nights.



Ye Banished Privateers are:

Bellows - Accordion, lead vocals

Taljenblock - Viola, violin, backing vocals

Filthylocks - Recorder, tin whistle

Ina “Battery” Molin - Percussion

Scurvy Ben - Percussion, backing vocals

Monkey Boy - Percussion, backing vocals

Meatstick Nick - Bass, backing vocals

Wan Cho Choong - Banjo, sitar

Malvina Märlprim - Guitar, backing vocals

Silent Jim - Mandolin, backing vocals

Nobility - Harpsichord, backing vocals

Harpy - Harp

Eva the navigator - Violin, backing vocals

Shameless Will - Vocals

Old Red - Bass and guitar

Freebird af Wærmaland - Violin, viola, vocals

Quick Fhinn - Percussion

Hog Eye McGinn - Banjo

(Photo - Samuel Pettersson)