YES Announce "Classic Tales Of Yes" US Tour

Following last year’s sold-out US tour, YES, who are Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), have today announced their “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour in the US, starting September 24 in Bethlehem, PA and ending November 4 in Riverside, CA.

Look for the tour - which is the latest presentation of their ongoing concert series illuminating their classic music - to include many iconic tracks from the influential and pioneering Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees’ catalog covering 50-plus years as well as music from their acclaimed new album Mirror To The Sky (released May 19 on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music).

See below for the full list of tour dates, which will go on sale July 21. Go to yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

Looking forward to the “Classic Tales Of Yes” tour, Steve Howe said: “We’re putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of YES’ career.”

“As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band,” added Geoff Downes.

The evening will begin with an on-site presentation by world-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean, whose masterful artwork of striking other-worldly landscapes has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia. Every show will feature a Roger Dean gallery in the venue’s reception/foyer area. His work - which also appears on the cover of Mirror To The Sky - has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

Mirror To The Sky features not one, but four tracks clocking in at over eight minutes, with the sweeping and cinematic title track coming in just shy of fourteen minutes. What’s more, the tracks, like YES’ best, take the listener on a wide dynamically ranging journey of soundscapes which also showcase Steve Howe’s dazzling guitars, Jon Davison’s angelic, crystalline vocals, Billy Sherwood’s deftly dancing bass, keyboard wizard Geoff Downes’ impeccable sounds, exquisite melodies and fills, and Jay Schellen’s masterfully controlled explosions, on drums. Jay Schellen, who has been touring with the band since 2016 as an additional drummer, was hand-picked to step into his mentor and friend Alan White role when White sadly passed away in 2022.

“Classic Tales Of Yes” tour dates:

September

21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

27 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

28 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre

30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

October

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

3 - Oxon Hill, MD - MGM National Harbor

4 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center

6 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

8 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

10 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall

11 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

13 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

16 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

17 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

19 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Showroom

20 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live

22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

23 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

26 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall At Eccles Theater

30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

31 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa

November

3 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

4 - Riverside, CA - Fox Performing Arts Center

(Photos - Gottlieb Bros.)