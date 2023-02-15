YES Announce Drummer JAY SCHELLEN As A Permanent Band Member
February 15, 2023, an hour ago
YES have announced that drummer Jay Schellen has joined the band as a permanent member.
A message states: "Following the sad passing of our iconic drummer, Alan White, on 26th May 2022, Jay will fulfil Alan’s wishes in becoming the new drummer with YES. Jay Schellen was Alan White’s choice to stand in during the Topographic Drama tour, in 2016, and shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards. Jay had previously played alongside YES’ keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire together with long working relationships with Alan and YES bass guitarist Billy Sherwood. This gave Jay a deep insight into the workings of the dynamic rhythm section that drives YES’ music."
Steve Howe adds: “We’re all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold! He’s been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn’t have found a better all round team player.”
“I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES,” says Jay, “I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honour his memory as we drive towards the future with the band.”
YES' Relayer European / UK Tour 2023 schedule is as follows:
May
7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno
8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
11 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox
12 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
13 - Rome, Italy - Teatro della Conciliazione
15 - Vienna, Austzria - Arena
16 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
18 - Prague, Czech Repulic - Forum Karlin
19 - Halle, Germany - Steintor-Varieté
21 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast
22 - Wroclaw, Poland - Narodow Forum Muzyki
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola
25 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexela Concert Hall
26 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo
28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus
29 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
June
1 - Helsingør, Denmark - Kulturwerft
2 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Red Box
3 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli
5 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
6 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot
7 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal,
10 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall
11 - Southen, UK - Cliffs Pavilion
12 - York, UK - Barbican
14 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall
15 - Gateshead, UK - The Sage
16 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall
18 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo