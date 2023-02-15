YES Announce Drummer JAY SCHELLEN As A Permanent Band Member

YES have announced that drummer Jay Schellen has joined the band as a permanent member.

A message states: "Following the sad passing of our iconic drummer, Alan White, on 26th May 2022, Jay will fulfil Alan’s wishes in becoming the new drummer with YES. Jay Schellen was Alan White’s choice to stand in during the Topographic Drama tour, in 2016, and shared drumming duties with him from 2018 onwards. Jay had previously played alongside YES’ keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire together with long working relationships with Alan and YES bass guitarist Billy Sherwood. This gave Jay a deep insight into the workings of the dynamic rhythm section that drives YES’ music."

Steve Howe adds: “We’re all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold! He’s been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn’t have found a better all round team player.”

“I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES,” says Jay, “I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years. I will strive to honour his memory as we drive towards the future with the band.”



YES' Relayer European / UK Tour 2023 schedule is as follows:

May

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

8 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

11 - Padova, Italy - Gran Teatro Geox

12 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

13 - Rome, Italy - Teatro della Conciliazione

15 - Vienna, Austzria - Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

18 - Prague, Czech Repulic - Forum Karlin

19 - Halle, Germany - Steintor-Varieté

21 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

22 - Wroclaw, Poland - Narodow Forum Muzyki

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

25 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexela Concert Hall

26 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

29 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

June

1 - Helsingør, Denmark - Kulturwerft

2 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Red Box

3 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli

5 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

6 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

7 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal,

10 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

11 - Southen, UK - Cliffs Pavilion

12 - York, UK - Barbican

14 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

15 - Gateshead, UK - The Sage

16 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall

18 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo