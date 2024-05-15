YES Announce Super Deluxe Edition Of Fragile Album; "Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)" (Alternate Version) Streaming

YES will release a Super Deluxe Edition of their fourth studio album, Fragile, in June. This is the record that launched the group to new heights when it was originally released in 1971!

The Super Deluxe Edition includes a newly remastered version of the original album on both CD and vinyl, rare and unreleased recordings, with fan favorite hits such as "Roundabout", and its beloved B-side, "Long Distance Runaround". A Blu-ray disc completes the collection with Steven Wilson's 2024 mixes, including the album in Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA.

Today, enjoy the previously unreleased "Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)" (Alternate Version). This track combines beloved "Long Distance Runaround", and "The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)" in an alternate version to how the band played the tracks in their live set in 1972. Listen here, and below

The box set arrives with 4CDs/1LP/Blu-Ray Disc, out everywhere on June 28. For the complete tracklisting, and to pre-order, head here.