YES Debut Music Video For The Quest Album Track "A Living Island"

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, released their latest studio album, The Quest, via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music in October 2021. The album was produced by Steve Howe.

"Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners,” said Steve.

The band have launched a brand new video for the track, "A Living Island", created by Wayne Joyner who has made all of the promotional clips for The Quest. Watch the video below.

Geoff Downes says: “Very excited to announce the release of the video for the track ‘A Living Island’ from The Quest. It is a combination of a few ideas I had that Jon developed beautifully, and it is a most fitting end track to the album complete with its majestic finale. Also, very proud that I’ve contributed another piece of music that has been added into the prestigious YES canon.”

The Quest was recorded across the globe; the sessions took place in the UK with Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood got together in the studio in the US. “Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass and drum, in America,” says Alan White, “down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot. It helps when you’ve got a good place to work,” Alan laughs, “and Billy’s really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to LA so I was prepared.”

Order here

Cover artwork designed and created by the band’s long term collaborator Roger Dean.

The Quest 2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Ice Bridge"

"Dare To Know"

"Minus The Man"

"Leave Well Alone"

"The Western Edge"

"Future Memories"

"Music To My Ears"

"A Living Island"

CD2:

"Sister Sleeping Soul"

"Mystery Tour"

"Damaged World"

“Future Memories” video:

"Dare To Know" video:

"The Ice Bridge" video: