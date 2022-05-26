YES Drummer ALAN WHITE Dead At 72

Earlier this week, prog rock legends YES announced that due to current health issues, drummer Alan White would not be taking part in the band's forthcoming 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour. Sadly, the band today has announced the drummer's passing. A message from the band follows:

"It is with deep sadness that YES announce Alan White, their much-loved drummer and friend of 50 years, has passed away, aged 72, after a short illness. The news has shocked and stunned the entire YES family. Alan had been looking forward to the forthcoming UK Tour, to celebrating his 50th Anniversary with YES and their iconic Close To The Edge album, where Alan’s journey with YES began in July 1972. He recently celebrated the 40th Anniversary of his marriage to his loving wife Gigi. Alan passed away, peacefully at home.

"Alan is considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time. He was born in 1949 in County Durham and joined YES on 30th July 1972 for the Close To The Edge Tour. He had previously worked with John Lennon’s Plastic Ono band after a phone call in 1969 to play at the Toronto Rock Festival. Alan continued working with Lennon including on the Imagine album and with George Harrison on All Things Must Pass. He also worked with several other musicians over the years, including Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston to name but a few. Alan White was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of YES in 2017.

"A number of health setbacks since 2016, had restricted Alan’s time on stage with YES on recent tours with Jay Schellen filling in and Alan joining the band, to great applause, towards the end of each set.

"YES will dedicate their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June to White."



The Album Series Tour 2022, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes’ iconic album Close To The Edge, will feature the album performed in full, along with other classic tracks from Yes’ extensive catalogue.

The tour lineup will feature: Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean, who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art.

Dates:

June

15 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

18 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

20 - Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall

21 - London - Royal Albert Hall

22 - York - Barbican

24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

26 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

28 - Dublin - Vicar Street

29 - Cork - Opera House