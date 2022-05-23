YES - "Due To Current Health Issues" Drummer ALAN WHITE Will Not Be Playing On The 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour

Yes Management have announced that, "Due to current health issues, drummer Alan White will not be taking part on the forthcoming 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour."

A statement reads, "Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close To The Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan’s close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan’s place."

The Album Series Tour 2022 which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes’ iconic album Close To The Edge, will feature the album performed in full, along with other classic tracks from Yes’ extensive catalogue.

The tour lineup will feature: Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).

The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean, who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art. Confirmed venues for the ten date UK tour are as listed:

June

15 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall

18 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

20 - Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall

21 - London - Royal Albert Hall

22 - York - Barbican

24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

26 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

28 - Dublin - Vicar Street

29 - Cork - Opera House