YES - "Due To Current Health Issues" Drummer ALAN WHITE Will Not Be Playing On The 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour
May 23, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Yes Management have announced that, "Due to current health issues, drummer Alan White will not be taking part on the forthcoming 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour."
A statement reads, "Alan was really looking forward to playing live again preparing to celebrate 50 years with Yes, having joined the band for the July 1972 Close To The Edge Tour, coming full circle in 2022. Alan’s close friend Jay Schellen will be taking on drumming duties in Alan’s place."
The Album Series Tour 2022 which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Yes’ iconic album Close To The Edge, will feature the album performed in full, along with other classic tracks from Yes’ extensive catalogue.
The tour lineup will feature: Steve Howe (guitars), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar and backing vocals) with Jay Schellen (drums and percussion).
The show will comprise full production and a high-definition video wall directed by Roger Dean, who will also be joining the tour with an exhibition of Yes related art. Confirmed venues for the ten date UK tour are as listed:
June
15 - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
17 - Manchester - Bridgewater Hall
18 - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
20 - Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall
21 - London - Royal Albert Hall
22 - York - Barbican
24 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall
26 - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
28 - Dublin - Vicar Street
29 - Cork - Opera House