YES Keyboard Legend RICK WAKEMAN Adds London Date To "The Return Of The Caped Crusader… Tour" 2024

Due to overwhelming public demand, Rick Wakeman CBE is delighted to announce an additional London show to his UK tour with the English Rock Ensemble in February 2024. Rick and the band will now be appearing at London’s historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday, February 27.

"The talent within the English Rock Ensemble and their understanding of the music I continually throw at them never ceases to amaze me and will raise these concerts up to yet another level,” comments Rick. “I'm very excited to be taking the show to a fantastic West End theatre like the Theatre Royal Drury Lane."

As with the other shows on the tour, the concert will consist of two parts: the first half will consist of Rick’s new arrangements of classic YES material for band and vocalists, followed after the interval by his ever-popular epic, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

Tickets and VIP packages for the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane will go on general sale at 10 AM on Friday, July 14 via myticket.co.uk.

Tour dates:

February

15 - Glasgow, Scotland - Royal Concert Hall

17 - Liverpool, England - Philharmonic

18 - Manchester, England - Bridgewater Hall

20 - Brighton, England - Dome

21 - Cardiff, Wales - St David's Hall

23 - Birmingham, England - Symphony Hall

24 - York, England - Barbican

25 - Gateshead, England - Sage

27 - London, England - Theatre Royal Drury Lane

28 - Bristol, England - Beacon

(Photos - Lee Wilkinson Photography)