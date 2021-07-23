YES Launch Music Video For New Single "The Ice Bridge"

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, will release their new studio album, The Quest, via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the first single, "The Ice Bridge", below.

Alan White comments: “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this music and believe the video graphics are outstanding. A collaboration of many talents coming together to produce ‘The Ice Bridge.’ I hope our fans/audiences will appreciate the creativity put forward. I’m pleased to share it with the world and hope everyone will enjoy the ride.”

Steve Howe adds: “‘The Ice Bridge’ opens the album in the dark and moody key of C minor, aided by the orchestra. The rolling bass part kicks things into gear as the vocals and guitars start a winding journey through the various structures till the breakdown happens, where ice breaking is heard.”

Jon Davison was working with Geoff Downes on “The Ice Bridge” (Davison/Downes), looking at the dangers of climate change. He explained how he sets about collaborating with his band mates.

“Usually what happens is each member is left to write their respective parts and put their stamp on things,” says Davison. “Geoff sent me a selection of exciting and often gorgeous snippets he had created and made it clear that he wished I experiment freely and develop as needed. This in turn gave me the confidence to take on the vocal role--lyrics, vocal melody and harmony, how the vocals are presented and uniquely phrased--but all the while striving to stay faithful to Geoff’s initial ideas.”

“Jon’s vocals are fantastic,” adds Geoff Downes. “He’s really come into his own as a YES vocalist. This time he’s started to get the writing side together and working with the other musicians has been developmental for him. I think he’s hit a rich seam on this one.”

Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, The Quest will be available on Vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD, all on the day of release.

Available formats:

- Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-set

- Limited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray Artbook

- Gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet

- 2CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Cover artwork designed and created by the band’s long term collaborator Roger Dean.

The Quest 2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Ice Bridge"

"Dare To Know"

"Minus The Man"

"Leave Well Alone"

"The Western Edge"

"Future Memories"

"Music To My Ears"

"A Living Island"

CD2:

"Sister Sleeping Soul"

"Mystery Tour"

"Damaged World"

For half a century YES have been the definitive band of the progressive music genre, the band by which all others are judged. Their ground-breaking albums of the 70s set the standard for the genre and influenced countless others who followed in their wake.

The current lineup of YES was completed in 2015 when Billy Sherwood replaced founder member Chris Squire, at Squire’s insistence, as he bravely fought a losing battle with leukaemia. Since then, YES have concentrated on touring with their Album Series tours, each featuring a classic YES album in its entirety. During this period YES have released three live albums Topographic Drama - Live Across America (2017), YES50 Live (2019) and The Royal Affair Tour: Live in Las Vegas (2020).

The music of YES has endured over the years and has been handed down through generations of music lovers.