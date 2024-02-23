YES Launch New Video For "Mirror To The Sky" And Announce New Edition Of Their 23rd Studio Album

YES, who are Steve Howe, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood & Jay Schellen, released their latest studio album Mirror To The Sky in May 2023, and following an acclaimed US tour late last year, the band will return to the UK & Europe for "The Classic Tales Of YES Tour 2024".

To coincide with this, they have launched a brand new video for an edited version of the album’s epic title track, and you can watch that now below.

A new Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Digipak edition of the album will also be released on April 5. This edition features the full album, plus the blu-ray including Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound & Instrumental Mixes of the album and is available to pre-order here.

"The Classic Tales Of YES Tour 2024" will include many iconic tracks from the YES back-catalogue covering fifty-plus years. The tour will also include a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Tales From Topographic Oceans as well as music from their current album Mirror To The Sky.

“We're all excited to be bringing our show home to Europe and the UK!,” says Steve Howe, “We've selected a new playlist of YES music but with some firm favourites in there too, of course! To keep our performances fresh, we 'now' carry our own lights, so we can present a consistent show each night, designed for us by William Succuso... Looking forward to seeing you out there!”

"We are very much looking forward to the 2024 European leg of our YES Classic Tales Tour. Having recently completed the US, we are now really excited to bring that out to all our fans in the UK and Europe. It promises to be one of our most interesting sets to date, scanning through much of YES’s history and with some previously unheard pieces as well as music from our latest album, ‘Mirror To The Sky’. Bring it on and see you all out there!," says Geoff Downes.

Go to yesworld.com/live for all ticketing information.

(Photo - Gottlieb Bros.)