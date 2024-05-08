YES Legend JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS To Release True Album In August; Debut Single / Video Coming In June

After a highly successful 2023 tour with The Band Geeks, Jon Anderson decided to expand the creative partnership with the band to create new material for a potential new studio album. The result of this effort is True, which will be released on August 23 via Jon’s new label, Frontiers Music.

The 9-song album will be a welcome gift to all fans of Jon’s 40 years as lead vocalist of the multi platinum Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, YES.

The album’s collection of songs harkens back to YES’s classic 70’s sounds as well as to their latter day success with the album 90125. The album’s release will be preceded by two singles and videos, the first arriving mid-June for the song “Shine On”. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Band Geek bassist and musical director Richie Castellano.

Jon and The Band Geeks embark on their summer 2024 tour starting May 30th in New Brunswick, NJ. The tour will encompass three legs and will run through September. Additional September dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Tour dates:

May

30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

June

1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

3 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre

6 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

8 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

13 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus

15 - St. Louis, MO

18 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

20 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

22 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

27 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

July

21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

27 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

30 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

August

2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

10 - Denver, CO - Paramount

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

September

13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer

