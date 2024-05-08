YES Legend JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS To Release True Album In August; Debut Single / Video Coming In June
May 8, 2024, 55 minutes ago
After a highly successful 2023 tour with The Band Geeks, Jon Anderson decided to expand the creative partnership with the band to create new material for a potential new studio album. The result of this effort is True, which will be released on August 23 via Jon’s new label, Frontiers Music.
The 9-song album will be a welcome gift to all fans of Jon’s 40 years as lead vocalist of the multi platinum Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, YES.
The album’s collection of songs harkens back to YES’s classic 70’s sounds as well as to their latter day success with the album 90125. The album’s release will be preceded by two singles and videos, the first arriving mid-June for the song “Shine On”. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by Band Geek bassist and musical director Richie Castellano.
Jon and The Band Geeks embark on their summer 2024 tour starting May 30th in New Brunswick, NJ. The tour will encompass three legs and will run through September. Additional September dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
Tour dates:
May
30 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
June
1 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
3 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre
6 - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre
8 - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion
13 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus
15 - St. Louis, MO
18 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater
20 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
22 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
25 - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre
27 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
July
21 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*
27 - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre
30 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*
August
2 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*
4 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*
7 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*
10 - Denver, CO - Paramount
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
16 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center
September
13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
* with Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer
(Photo - Deborah Anderson)