YES Legend JON ANDERSON To Tour Europe With THE PAUL GREEN ROCK ACADEMY

Legendary YES vocalist/songwriter, Jon Anderson, will be touring Europe with The Paul Green Rock Academy, starting July 9. This tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with Paul Green's School Of Rock all stars.

These shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical. The ensemble resumed this incredible collaboration in 2021 spreading joy throughout the US.

Now, Jon Anderson and the group are proud to bring the show to Europe to continue that magic with a set of YES classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all of the other benefits having a 25-piece backing band provides.

Says Jon Anderson: "Singing with the Academy Of Rock is a joy to behold, performing 'Close To The Edge' and many more YES songs is a miracle on many levels... 'Close To The Edge' was created 50 years ago, and these young musicians just love it as though it was recorded... last year!!! YES music is about survival, with a true dedication to the art of music and creativity, and these young talented teens prove that all music is fun to perform... all music. And we really have a great time on stage together... so come and see this musical miracle 'live'. Best wishes!"

Tour dates:

July

9: Budapest, Hungary - Papp László Sports Arena (with Manfred Mann’s Earth Band)

11: Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Stadtstheater

15: Bad Doberan, Germany - Zappanale Festival

19: Madrid, Spain - But-La Paqui

22: London, England - Shepherd’s Bush Empire

23: London, England - Shepherd’s Bush Empire

26: Uppsala, Sweden - Parksnäckan in Uppsala

28: Breitenbach am Herzberg, Germany - Burg Herzberg Festival

August

1: Dublin, Ireland - Vicar St

5: Valkenburg, Netherlands - Open Air Theater Valkenburg

9: Brno, Czech Republic - Sono Centrum

Jon Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in music as the lead vocalist and creative force behind YES. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album Fragile as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge” which were central to the band's success.

Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.”

After 50 years of success in the music business, Jon has worked with many variations of YES, as well as collaborations with Vangelis, Kitaro, Roine Stolt and Jean-Luc Ponty. He has released several critically acclaimed solo albums including Olias Of Sunhillow, Song Of Seven, Animation, Three Ships, Toltec and Survival and Other Stories to name just a few.

In 2017 Jon reformed YES with former band members Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman. YES Featuring ARW toured the world to rave reviews and released Live At The Apollo CD/DVD in September 2018.

Never to stand still musically, in 2019 Jon released an album he started 28 years ago, now called 1000 Hands, a reference to the fact that numerous guest musicians perform on the album, including Ian Anderson, Billy Cobham, Jean-Luc Ponty, Chick Corea, Zap Momma, Chris Squire, Alan White, Steve Howe and many more.