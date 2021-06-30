YES Legend JON ANDERSON To Tour With THE PAUL GREEN ROCK ACADEMY

Legendary YES vocalist/songwriter, Jon Anderson, will be touring with The Paul Green Rock Academy starting July 30.

This Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with the original School Of Rock all-stars. These shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical, and now Jon Anderson returns to continue that magic with a set of YES classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band of 25 young musicians.

Says Jon: "The one thing about creating music with young musicians and singers is the adventure of it all. I sang and toured with the Paul Green School Of Rock many years ago... It was a miracle for me to join in with their young energy... And learn from them. Now here we are with The Paul Green Rock Academy... And again, their excitement and joy for making music really makes it all worthwhile. Plus they are a really talented bunch. There is a future in music, and these young souls prove it every time i hear them sing and play... I know you will have a wonderful evening spending time with the future of rock 'n' roll. Many blessings..."

Tour dates:

July

30 - Patchogue Theater - Patchogue, NY

August

1 - Blue Ocean Music Hall - Salisbury, MA

3 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

5 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

7 - Colonial Theatre - Phoenixville, PA

9 - Ocean City Music Pier - Ocean City, NJ

19 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

21 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

24 - Palace Theatre - Canton, OH

27 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

28 - Stadium Theater - Woonsocket, RI

(Photo - Deborah Anderson)