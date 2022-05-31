YES Legend JON ANDERSON With THE PAUL GREEN ROCK ACADEMY To Launch Close To The Edge 50th Anniversary Summer Tour; Video Trailer

Legendary YES vocalist/songwriter, Jon Anderson, will be playing select shows with The Paul Green Rock Academy in summer 2022. Jon and the ensemble will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the release of YES's classic album, Close To The Edge, by performing the album in its entirety, along with other classics and surprises. Watch Jon Anderson with the Paul Green Rock Academy promo video below.

This Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with Paul Green's original School of Rock all stars.

These early shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical, and now Jon Anderson returns to continue that magic with a set of Yes Classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band with 25 young musicians.

Says Paul Green, “Having done a few of these songs in the past with Jon and my students, I couldn’t wait to add them to the current show. Once we did 'Close to the Edge' and 'And You and I' on our Florida run in April, I was reminded of the magic of hearing these songs recreated by young musicians…They really capture the frenetic energy of the original recordings. Then when I heard it was the 50th anniversary of the album I just knew we had to do the whole thing. Jon agreed.”

"There are so many wonderful moments in my musical life, and being on stage with these young teenagers performing classic YES songs, makes me so happy and proud... It’s a marvel and a tremendous pleasure for me. They are a joy to be with and so much fun!!! I am grateful, thankful and feel very blessed to be able to sing along with them. Janee and I love them all. Love and light." - Jon Anderson

Tour dates:

July

7 - Plymouth, NH - The Flying Monkey Performing Arts Center

8 - Beverly, MA - The Cabot

13 - Huntingdon, NY - The Paramount

14 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theater

16 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

17 - Sugar Loaf, NY - Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

20 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

22 - Kent, OH - The Kent Stage

23 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

27 - Greensburg, PA - The Palace Theatre

30 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

August

3 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

6 - Albany, NY - The Egg