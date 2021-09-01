YES Premier Music Video For New Single "Dare To Know"

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, will release their new studio album, The Quest, via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1. Pre-order here, and watch a video for the second single, "Dare To Know", below.

“’Dare To Know’ presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures,” says Steve Howe. “The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it. The centrepiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza.”

Much of the music for The Quest was “written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020,” says Howe. “We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners.”

The album was recorded across the globe. The sessions took place in the UK with Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Jon Davison, while Alan White and Billy Sherwood got together in the studio in the US. “Billy Sherwood and myself did all the rhythm sections, bass and drum, in America,” says Alan White, “down in Los Angeles at Uncle Studios, where he works a lot. It helps when you’ve got a good place to work,” Alan laughs, “and Billy’s really good on the recording desk, so we got things down relatively quickly. I spent quite a while studying the music before I went down to LA so I was prepared.”

Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, The Quest will be available on Vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD, all on the day of release.

Available formats:

- Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-set

- Limited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray Artbook

- Gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet

- 2CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Cover artwork designed and created by the band’s long term collaborator Roger Dean.

The Quest 2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Ice Bridge"

"Dare To Know"

"Minus The Man"

"Leave Well Alone"

"The Western Edge"

"Future Memories"

"Music To My Ears"

"A Living Island"

CD2:

"Sister Sleeping Soul"

"Mystery Tour"

"Damaged World"

"The Ice Bridge" video:

For half a century YES have been the definitive band of the progressive music genre, the band by which all others are judged. Their ground-breaking albums of the 70s set the standard for the genre and influenced countless others who followed in their wake.

The current lineup of YES was completed in 2015 when Billy Sherwood replaced founder member Chris Squire, at Squire’s insistence, as he bravely fought a losing battle with leukaemia. Since then, YES have concentrated on touring with their Album Series tours, each featuring a classic YES album in its entirety. During this period YES have released three live albums Topographic Drama - Live Across America (2017), YES50 Live (2019) and The Royal Affair Tour: Live in Las Vegas (2020).

The music of YES has endured over the years and has been handed down through generations of music lovers.