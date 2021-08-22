YES - Professor Of Rock Digs Into The History Of #1 Hit Single "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" With Vocalist JON ANDERSON (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Jon Anderson tells the truly remarkable story of 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart' by Yes, the #1 rock song from 1984 that was written by Trevor Rabin while on the toilet. The #1 hit brought one of the greatest progressive rock bands ever together again after years of being broken up. The legendary singer of the song, Jon Anderson, and the record man who discovered AC/DC and helped put it all together, tell the story next on Professor Of Rock"

"Owner Of A Lonely Heart" is taken from the Yes album 90125, their eleventh studio record, released in November 1983. Named for its Atco Records catalogue number, 90125 was released to a generally positive reception and introduced the band to a new generation of fans. It reached #5 on the US Billboard 200 and #16 on the UK Albums Chart, and remains their best selling album with over 3 million copies sold in the US. Of the album's four singles, "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" was the most successful and is their only song to top the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.