YES Release New Video Trailer For The Quest; Album Available Now

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, have released their new studio album, The Quest, via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music. Order here, and watch a new video trailer below.

Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, The Quest is available on vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD.

Available formats:

- Limited Edition Deluxe 2LP & 2CD plus Blu-ray Box-set

- Limited Edition 2CD & Blu-ray Artbook

- Gatefold 2LP & 2CD plus LP and booklet

- 2CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Cover artwork designed and created by the band’s long term collaborator Roger Dean.

The Quest 2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD1:

"The Ice Bridge"

"Dare To Know"

"Minus The Man"

"Leave Well Alone"

"The Western Edge"

"Future Memories"

"Music To My Ears"

"A Living Island"

CD2:

"Sister Sleeping Soul"

"Mystery Tour"

"Damaged World"

"Dare To Know" video:

"The Ice Bridge" video:

For half a century YES have been the definitive band of the progressive music genre, the band by which all others are judged. Their ground-breaking albums of the 70s set the standard for the genre and influenced countless others who followed in their wake.

The current lineup of YES was completed in 2015 when Billy Sherwood replaced founder member Chris Squire, at Squire’s insistence, as he bravely fought a losing battle with leukaemia. Since then, YES have concentrated on touring with their Album Series tours, each featuring a classic YES album in its entirety. During this period YES have released three live albums Topographic Drama - Live Across America (2017), YES50 Live (2019) and The Royal Affair Tour: Live in Las Vegas (2020).

The music of YES has endured over the years and has been handed down through generations of music lovers.