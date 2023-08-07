YES Reunited Based On The Strength Of A Song Written On The Porcelain Throne, It Went To #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"It’s the remarkable story of a #1 rock song from 1984 that was written on the porcelain throne. The Yes #1 classic rock standard, 'Owner Of A Lonely Heart', was written by Trevor Rabin while sitting on the pot. In fact, Trevor said he wasn’t ashamed to sing in the loo. It’s hard to argue with the results. But even more importantly, this song was instrumental in bringing one of the greatest prog-rock bands of the '70s back from the dead and into the '80s. After years of being broken up, the founding members including Chris Squire and singer Jon Anderson, plus some new faces including producer Trevor Horn, all converged around this song, giving them a new lease on life and a new musical direction. And to help us tell the story, we’ve got exclusive interviews with the iconic frontman, Jon Anderson, who co-wrote and sang this song, as well as some behind the scenes insight from the legendary record man Phil Carson who helped reunite this band."