YES Working On New Album For 2024 - "It's A Good Time For The Band," Says GEOFF DOWNES

The latest edition of The Classic Rock Podcast features an interview with YES keyboardist, Geoff Downes, who talks about the band's plans for 2024.

Says Downes: "So we've got yet another year lined up for 2024 of pretty much going everywhere that we wanna go. So it's a good time for the band. And of course we're working on another album as well now. We've got two recent albums that we've done, The Quest and Mirror To The Sky, which came out earlier this year. So there's a lot of... There's a lot of activity in the YES Camp and I think that keeps us all fresh. You know, we've got obviously, you know, we sadly lost (drummer) Alan (White) last year, which was, you know, another personal blow for me because, you know, I was very good friends with Alan."

Will the "Classic Tales Of Yes" show be the same in Europe/Asia that was seen in US? Downes: "I think it would be largely the same because when we put a set together like this one, which is very, very different from the stuff from the previous set of lists, it takes a lot of not just rehearsal but a lot of thought that goes into making it work as a show and I think that the fact that we've got that show now pretty much nailed.

"We haven't been to Europe with it. I think that's one thing that I think the fans will probably want to see something different and that's what we're throwing up. Yes, there's always been, certainly since I've been back in the band, we've really challenged the setlist. We've gone through a lot of the earlier albums, some of the much deeper tracks, pulled those out, they've never been done before. So it's good to keep it fresh, I think. You know, I mean, some bands go out and they play exactly the same set for years on end, but I think with YES, I think we've definitely tried to dish up something different every time. And hopefully the fans will really respond to this set, which we are, you know, as I say, we're looking forward to taking to Europe."

Listen to the podcast here.

(Photo - Gottlieb Bros.)