YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "After All These Years, I'm Still Inspired"
August 16, 2021, 34 minutes ago
Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has shared his recent interview with FOX17 Rock & Review, where he talks about his new album, Parabellum, listening to music in his Ferrari, classical composers, and more. Check it out below.
Malmsteen: "For some strange reason, after all these years, I'm still inspired. It's kind of a weird thing because I've been playing the guitar for many years, and it never gets old for some reason. I pick the guitar up and it's always something new coming out."
Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Wolves At The Door"
"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"
"Relentless Fury"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"
"Eternal Bliss"
"Toccata"
"God Particle"
"Magic Bullet"
"(Fight) The Good Fight"
"Sea Of Tranquility"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:
“Relentless Fury”:
"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:
Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.
Dates:
November
18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater
20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre
23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall
24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
28 - Richmond, VA - The National
30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
December
1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater
9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater
11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club
12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall