YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "After All These Years, I'm Still Inspired"

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has shared his recent interview with FOX17 Rock & Review, where he talks about his new album, Parabellum, listening to music in his Ferrari, classical composers, and more. Check it out below.

Malmsteen: "For some strange reason, after all these years, I'm still inspired. It's kind of a weird thing because I've been playing the guitar for many years, and it never gets old for some reason. I pick the guitar up and it's always something new coming out."

Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves At The Door"

"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"

"Relentless Fury"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"

"Eternal Bliss"

"Toccata"

"God Particle"

"Magic Bullet"

"(Fight) The Good Fight"

"Sea Of Tranquility"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:

“Relentless Fury”:

"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:

Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.

Dates:

November

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre

23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall

24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

28 - Richmond, VA - The National

30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

December

1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater

9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall