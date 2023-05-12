YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And GLENN HUGHES Teaming Up For Summer US Tour; August / September Dates Confirmed

May 12, 2023, 59 minutes ago

news yngwie malmsteen glenn hughes riff notes classic rock deep purple

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And GLENN HUGHES Teaming Up For Summer US Tour; August / September Dates Confirmed

Guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen and rock legend Glenn Hughes are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album. 

Dates are as follows:

August 
16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *
18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY
19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY
23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI
29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *
30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September
1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ
6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA
9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA
11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI
19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

* no Yngwie Malmsteen



Featured Audio

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

SAVAGE EXISTENCE – “Standing In Flames” (Independent)

Featured Video

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

SOVEREIGN COUNCIL - "World On Fire"

Latest Reviews