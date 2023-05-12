YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And GLENN HUGHES Teaming Up For Summer US Tour; August / September Dates Confirmed
May 12, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Guitar maestro Yngwie Malmsteen and rock legend Glenn Hughes are teaming up for a US summer tour, running from August 16th to September 23rd. Malmsteen will be performing a Greatest Hits set, Hughes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple's Burn album.
Dates are as follows:
August
16 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ *
18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY
19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY
23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI
29 - Sundown At Granada - Dallas, TX *
30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA
September
1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ
6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA
9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA
11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI
19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL
* no Yngwie Malmsteen