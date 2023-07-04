YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Announces Two UK Dates In November

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen will play his first headline UK shows in more than six years this fall. The two concerts, in association with Planet Rock, take place at KK’s Steel Mill in Wolverhampton on Friday, November 3 and the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London on Sunday, November 5.

Planet Rock has a 48-hour ticket pre-sale to Yngwie Malmsteen’s pair of shows, which has started right here.

Yngwie Malmsteen tour dates are as follows:

July

20 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico

21 - Guanamor Teatro Studio - Zapopan, Mexico

22 - Auditorio BlackBerry - Mexico City, Mexico

August (with Glenn Hughes)

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September (with Glenn Hughes)

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

November

3 - KK's Steel Mill - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

5 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Go to Malmsteen's official website here for ticket information.