YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "I've Always Found That The Hardest Thing To Do Is To Capture Real Passion In The Studio" (Video)
August 15, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has shared his recent interview with Interactive Guitar, where he talks about his new album, Parabellum, playing in Russia in the '80s, how to improvise, and more. Check it out below.
Malmsteen: "I've always found that the hardest thing to do is to capture real passion and real intensity in the studio, because it can get really clinical. There's no audience, and you become critical about everything. I try to keep it so that it has some sort of energy. That's what I'm going for, anyway."
Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Wolves At The Door"
"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"
"Relentless Fury"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"
"Eternal Bliss"
"Toccata"
"God Particle"
"Magic Bullet"
"(Fight) The Good Fight"
"Sea Of Tranquility"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:
“Relentless Fury”:
"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:
Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.
Dates:
November
18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater
20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre
23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall
24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
28 - Richmond, VA - The National
30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
December
1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater
9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater
11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club
12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall