YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "I've Always Found That The Hardest Thing To Do Is To Capture Real Passion In The Studio" (Video)

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has shared his recent interview with Interactive Guitar, where he talks about his new album, Parabellum, playing in Russia in the '80s, how to improvise, and more. Check it out below.

Malmsteen: "I've always found that the hardest thing to do is to capture real passion and real intensity in the studio, because it can get really clinical. There's no audience, and you become critical about everything. I try to keep it so that it has some sort of energy. That's what I'm going for, anyway."

Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves At The Door"

"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"

"Relentless Fury"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"

"Eternal Bliss"

"Toccata"

"God Particle"

"Magic Bullet"

"(Fight) The Good Fight"

"Sea Of Tranquility"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:

“Relentless Fury”:

"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:

Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.

Dates:

November

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre

23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall

24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

28 - Richmond, VA - The National

30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

December

1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater

9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall