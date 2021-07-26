YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Launches Parabellum NFT Collection On OpenSea

July 26, 2021, 32 minutes ago

The Yngwie Malmsteen Parabellum NFT Collection is the first in a limited series of authorized NFTs created alongside the guitar legend himself. Each vinyl-backed NFT is extremely limited and comes paired with a corresponding physical double-vinyl album, all personally signed by Yngwie.

The crown jewels of the collection are two rare 1 of 1 albums with signed and numbered double vinyl and fold. These are only available as part of the Parabellum NFT Collection.

The Collection consists of the following

- 1 of 1 Splatter Vinyl
- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover
- Collection of 4 Splatter Vinyl
- Signed Vinyl Cover
- 1 of 1 Red Vinyl
- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover
- Collection of 4 Red Vinyl
- Signed Vinyl Cover

Each vinyl-backed NFT/Album package is sold separately. Further details here.

Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves At The Door"
"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"
"Relentless Fury"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"
"Eternal Bliss"
"Toccata"
"God Particle"
"Magic Bullet"
"(Fight) The Good Fight"
"Sea Of Tranquility"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:

“Relentless Fury”:

"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:

Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.

Dates:

November
18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater
20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre
23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall
24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center    
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater    
28 - Richmond, VA - The National
30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

December
1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs            
2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater                                
8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater
9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club       
10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater   
11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club  
12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club    
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater    
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall




