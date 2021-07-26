YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Launches Parabellum NFT Collection On OpenSea

The Yngwie Malmsteen Parabellum NFT Collection is the first in a limited series of authorized NFTs created alongside the guitar legend himself. Each vinyl-backed NFT is extremely limited and comes paired with a corresponding physical double-vinyl album, all personally signed by Yngwie.

The crown jewels of the collection are two rare 1 of 1 albums with signed and numbered double vinyl and fold. These are only available as part of the Parabellum NFT Collection.

The Collection consists of the following

- 1 of 1 Splatter Vinyl

- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover

- Collection of 4 Splatter Vinyl

- Signed Vinyl Cover

- 1 of 1 Red Vinyl

- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover

- Collection of 4 Red Vinyl

- Signed Vinyl Cover

Each vinyl-backed NFT/Album package is sold separately. Further details here.

Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves At The Door"

"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"

"Relentless Fury"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"

"Eternal Bliss"

"Toccata"

"God Particle"

"Magic Bullet"

"(Fight) The Good Fight"

"Sea Of Tranquility"

"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:

“Relentless Fury”:

"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:

Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.

Dates:

November

18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater

20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre

23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall

24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center

26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

28 - Richmond, VA - The National

30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center

December

1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs

2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre

3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater

9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater

11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club

12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall