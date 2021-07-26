YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Launches Parabellum NFT Collection On OpenSea
July 26, 2021, 32 minutes ago
The Yngwie Malmsteen Parabellum NFT Collection is the first in a limited series of authorized NFTs created alongside the guitar legend himself. Each vinyl-backed NFT is extremely limited and comes paired with a corresponding physical double-vinyl album, all personally signed by Yngwie.
The crown jewels of the collection are two rare 1 of 1 albums with signed and numbered double vinyl and fold. These are only available as part of the Parabellum NFT Collection.
The Collection consists of the following
- 1 of 1 Splatter Vinyl
- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover
- Collection of 4 Splatter Vinyl
- Signed Vinyl Cover
- 1 of 1 Red Vinyl
- Signed & Numbered Vinyl & Cover
- Collection of 4 Red Vinyl
- Signed Vinyl Cover
Each vinyl-backed NFT/Album package is sold separately. Further details here.
Malmsteen released his new album, Parabellum, on July 23. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Wolves At The Door"
"Presto Vivace in C# Minor"
"Relentless Fury"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum"
"Eternal Bliss"
"Toccata"
"God Particle"
"Magic Bullet"
"(Fight) The Good Fight"
"Sea Of Tranquility"
"(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum" video:
“Relentless Fury”:
"Wolves At The Door" lyric video:
Malmsteen has announced a string of US tour dates in November and December. John 5 will be supporting. Current dates, with more to be announced soon, are listed below. Tickets available at YngwieMalmsteen.com.
Dates:
November
18 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
19 - Buffalo, NY - Showplace Theater
20 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
21 - Albany, NY - Empire Theatre
23 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Hall
24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC Center
26 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
27 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
28 - Richmond, VA - The National
30 - Ashwaubenon, WI - EPIC Event Center
December
1 - Columbus, OH - King of Clubs
2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theatre
3 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
6 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
8 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Theater
9 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club
10 - Fresno, CA - Tower Theater
11 - Montclair, CA - The Canyon Club
12 - Santa Clarita, CA - Canyon Club
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
16 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Hall