YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Showcases His Ferrari 308 GTS QV, Currently For Sale For $205,742.00; Video

Guitar hero, Yngwie Malmsteen, has released the new video below, showcasing his Ferrari 308 GTS QV, which is for sale at Walt Grace Vintage cars and guitars in Wynwood. For more on the car sale, head here.

Malmsteen recently announced a string of US tour dates in September / October / November. Support on "The 40th Anniversary Tour" will be provided by Kurt Deimer, who joins the tour on September 27.

Says Malmsteen: "Excited to announce I’ll be embarking on a new USA tour celebrating forty years of my solo career. Can’t wait to see you all on the road - you’re not going to want to miss this." 🎸💥

Dates:

September

26 - Ft Myers, FL - TBA

27 - Clearwater, FL - Capital Theater

28 - Mount Dora, FL - Mount Dora Music Hall

29 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

October

2 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

4 - Plattsburgh, NY - Srand Center

5 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

6 - New Haven, CT - Toads Place

7 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

9 - York, PA - Double Barrel Roadhouse

10 - Woodstock, NY - Colony Woodstock

11 - Millville, NJ - Levoy Theater

12 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City Music Hall

13 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

16 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

18 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater

19 - Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

20 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

22 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields

24 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater

25 - Anaheim, CA - Grove

26 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

November

1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

2 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

3 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

5 - Dallas, TX - Trees

7 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

8 - Lorain, OH - Lorain Place

9 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

10 - Leesburg, VA - Tallyho Theater

14 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

15 - Oakmont, PA - Oaks Theater

16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

18 - New York, NY - Grammercy