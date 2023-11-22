YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - "The Best Gear For Me"; Video

Swedish guitar virtuoso, Yngwie Malmsteen, has shared the video below, stating: "The best gear for me: my Fender strat, my picks, and my Seymour Duncan pickups!"

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - recently interviewed Malmsteen.

Beato: "In this episode, shred guitar innovator Yngwie Malmsteen dives into his classical influences, his favorite gear, and reflects on recording and touring throughout his career."