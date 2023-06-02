YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Updates 2023 Tour Schedule With Shows In Mexico And UK

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen recently announced a US summer tour with Glenn Hughes, running from August 16th to September 23rd. He has now updated his schedule with shows in Mexico and the UK

Dates are as follows:

July

20 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico

21 - Guanamor Teatro Studio - Zapopan, Mexico

22 - Auditorio BlackBerry - Mexico City, Mexico

August (with Glenn Hughes)

18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY

19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY

23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI

30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September (with Glenn Hughes)

1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ

6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA

9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI

19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

November

4 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom

5 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Go to Malmsteen's official website here for ticket information.