June 2, 2023, 23 minutes ago

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Updates 2023 Tour Schedule With Shows In Mexico And UK

Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen recently announced a US summer tour with Glenn Hughes, running from August 16th to September 23rd. He has now updated his schedule with shows in Mexico and the UK

Dates are as follows:

July
20 - Cafe Iguana - Monterrey, Mexico
21 - Guanamor Teatro Studio - Zapopan, Mexico
22 - Auditorio BlackBerry - Mexico City, Mexico

August (with Glenn Hughes)
18 - Strand Theater - Hudson Falls, NY
19 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY
22 - The Palladium Times Square - New York, NY
23 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
25 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
26 - Arcada Theater - St. Charles, MI
30 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

September (with Glenn Hughes)
1 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
2 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
4 - Marquee - Tempe, AZ
6 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
8 - Saban Theater - Beverly Hills, CA
9 - Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA
11 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
13 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
15 - Emerald Theater - Mt. Clemens, MI
19 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
23 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

November
4 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth, United Kingdom
5 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Go to Malmsteen's official website here for ticket information.



