YOB Announce US Headline Tour With Support From CAVE IN, PALLBEARER

Oregon cosmic three piece, YOB, announce their first full US tour in four years. The headline tour dates have them making their way across the US throughout late May and June. Select support will be provided by Cave In (5/28-6/12) and Pallbearer (6/13-6/24).

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 10 at 12 PM, EST, here.

Tour dates:

May

21 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival+

25 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest+

26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

28 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater*

30 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club*

31 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown*

June

1 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck*

2 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants Of The Monster Fest*

3 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs*

4 - Louisville, KY - Portal*

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall*

8 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*

10 - Boston, MA - Middle East (downstairs)*

12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*

13 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge #

14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry #

15 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall #

16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #

17 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues #

18 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #+

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister #

21 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile #

22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom #

24 - Oakland, CA - 3rd & Castro #

* with Cave In

# with Pallbearer

+ already on sale

(Photo - Chad Kelco)